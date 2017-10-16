Halloween spending to reach over $9.1 billion

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — Halloween is nearly two weeks away and according to a new survey, people are ready to spend their money.

This year’s spending on the holiday is expected to hit $9.1 billion.

According to the National Retail Federation survey, over $3 billion is expected to go towards costumes. Another $3 billion is set to go towards buying candy. People are expected to also spend that same amount on decorating their homes and yards. Finally, over $400 million is to be spent on greeting cards.

People that love celebrating Halloween are ready to partake in all the fun. 70% of people say they plan to hand out candy to all the trick-or-treaters.

Nearly 50% of people surveyed say they’re going to decorate their homes, wear costumes, and even carve pumpkins.

Overall, spending on Halloween this year is up over 8% from last year.