Halloween store removes Anne Frank costume after complaints

(CBS NEWS) – At least one online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted the teenage diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank, but an identical costume is still available at several online retailers.

Screenshots of the costume for sale at HalloweenCostumes.com posted to social media show a smiling girl wearing World War II-era clothing and a beret.

The costume quickly received criticism. Carlos Galindo-Elvira, who leads the Anti-Defamation League’s Arizona office, said on Twitter that it trivializes Frank’s memory. “There [are] better ways [to] commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one,” he tweeted.

Fun.com, based in North Mankato, Minnesota, runs the website where the costume was featured. Spokesman Ross Walker Smith tweeted Sunday that the costume had been pulled.

He explained that the company sells costumes for activities other than Halloween, like “school projects and plays.” He apologized for any offense caused by the costume.

Anne Frank is known for the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis in an attic in Amsterdam during the war. Her family was discovered in 1944 and sent to a concentration camp, where Anne died at the age of 15.

Google search results for “Anne Frank kids costume” still show an identical costume being sold on Walmart.com, TheHalloweenSpot.com, ziggosparty.comand several other online retailers. It’s labeled as a “WWII girl costume” or “WWII evacuee costume.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Irma SC disaster declaration approved President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for SC due to Hurricane Irma.

NJ man convicted in NYC bombing that hurt 30 A New Jersey man was convicted Monday of planting two pressure-cooker bombs on New York City streets, including one that injured 30 people w…

Scientists witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold It was a faint signal, but it told of one of the most violent acts in the universe, and it would soon reveal secrets of the cosmos, includin…

Upstate boy fighting for life after being hit by car, family says A seven-year-old boy is in the hospital after officials say he was hit by a car in Campobello.