Human case of West Nile reported in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg says one human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in the city limits.

They says they don’t know with certainty where the person contracted the mosquito-borne infection.

The city has contracted a company to spray Aqua-Reslin to kill adult mosquitoes in a three-mile area on the east side around the site of the reported case, on the recommendation of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control.

They say the spray poses no risk to people or pets, but beekeepers in the area will need to take precautions by moving hives before the insecticide is sprayed.

Spraying is set for Wednesday, October 18 beginning at 8 p.m. and will only occur during nighttime hours.

They say 4 out of 5 people infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms.

Flu-like symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash could be a sign of infection.

You can help prevent infection from mosquito-borne illnesses by doing the following.

• Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.

• Avoid exposure during times when and in the places where mosquitoes are known to be active. Exposure to mosquitoes is most common at night and during the early morning. Some species bite during the day, especially in wooded or other shaded areas.

• Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, clogged gutters, buckets, neglected swimming pools, plastic sheeting or tarps used to cover yard items, pool covers, wheelbarrows, children’s toys, birdbaths, old tires, rain gutters, pet bowls, and any other water-holding containers.

• Wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing to cover the skin and reduce the risk of bites.