Hundreds protest during Pres. Trump’s visit to Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – A protest was held in Falls Park Monday night, just as President Donald Trump landed at GSP Airport in Air Force One.

POTUS made the trip to endorse South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in his re-election campaign.

A couple of hundred people gathered around the amphitheater with signs and other garb, questioning and poking fun at the President.

“We’re out here to show the community that there is hope, there are those active in our community who are resisting, if you will,” said Jalen Elrod, President of the Greenville County Young Democrats organization.

For protestors like Sarah Blackman, the list of concerns about the President was lengthy.

“I’m upset about his racist language and rhetoric. I’m upset about his rhetoric on the NFL,” she said. “There’s very little I’m not upset about, actually.”

Blackman was one of 11 people who took the podium to speak for several minutes.

“I think that’s a value that I can teach my children; that their voices are important and they have to make sure that they’re heard.”

A dozen political and community organizations took part in the rally, including several local county democratic parties and the Greenville Chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Others came to express their own concerns.

“We don’t need confrontation; we just need to make a statement,” Peter DeSisto told 7 News. “And this is a statement.”

The types of issues people raised were across the boards.

Some people spoke about immigration reform, health care legislation, and injustice in the LGBTQ community.

Lawson Wetli, an event coordinator, told 7News in an interview that she was very concerned about what would happen to DACA students living in the Upstate.

“They’re aspiring doctors and nurses and they’re a part of our community,” she said.

“I want people to realize you can make a change in your community,” said Elrod.