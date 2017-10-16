Irma SC disaster declaration approved

WASHINGTON, DC (WSPA) – President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for SC due to Hurricane Irma.
Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts has been ordered, according to the White House website.
Funding is available to the following counties.
Allendale
Anderson
Bamberg
Barnwell
Beaufort
Berkeley
Charleston
Colleton
Dorchester
Edgefield
Georgetown
Hampton
Jasper
McCormick
Oconee
Pickens
The release says additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage.