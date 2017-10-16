Irma SC disaster declaration approved

WASHINGTON, DC (WSPA) – President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for SC due to Hurricane Irma.

Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts has been ordered, according to the White House website.

Funding is available to the following counties.

Allendale

Anderson

Bamberg

Barnwell

Beaufort

Berkeley

Charleston

Colleton

Dorchester

Edgefield

Georgetown

Hampton

Jasper

McCormick

Oconee

Pickens

The release says additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage.