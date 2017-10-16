Lawsuit details sexual harassment claims against Sheriff Will Lewis

A woman claiming that Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was employed by the Sheriff’s Office, has filed a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Savanah Nabors, names Sheriff Will Lewis, Greenville County, Greenville County Administrator Jospeh Kernell, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit states that Nabors was hired by the Sheriff, shortly after he took office to be his assistant to “go everywhere the Sheriff went”. That included meetings, conferences, speeches, officer shootings, murders, crime scenes, training, and press conferences.

The lawsuit alleges that the sexual harassment began almost immediately after Nabors began working and got worse as time passed.

The lawsuit details times where Nabors said Lewis would comment on her appearance, calling her gorgeous, stunning, and sexy. The lawsuit also states that Nabors was given special privileges, like new cars and private trips to the BMW Performance track with the Sheriff.

Nabors alleges she was sexually assaulted by Lewis during a work trip to Charlotte this March.

When back in Greenville, Nabors says she attempted to report the Sheriff’s actions to others in the Sheriff’s Office. The lawsuit claims when she did this, she was told to resign by Lewis, which she did in April of this year.

The details of the claims, including recorded conversations between Lewis and Nabors, are contained within the lawsuit filing, which you can read here: Savanah Nabors Lawsuit

We reached out to Lewis’ attorney, who declined to comment on the allegations contained within the lawsuit.

We also reached out Greenville County spokesperson Bob Mihalic, who could not immediately be reached.