SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a string of armed robberies occurred at local businesses, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants have been issued on 46-year-old Dedrick Louis Bell for 13 counts of armed robbery and 8 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

After investigating, and suspecting Belle was involved in the rash of armed robberies, investigators set up surveillance at his home.

He was arrested near his home without incident and deputies say evidence of the latest robbery was in plain sight inside his vehicle.

Here is a list of the dates and locations of the armed robberies:

September 9th, QT on Fairview Church Road in Spartanburg September 9th, QT on Reidville Road in Spartanburg September 11th, Spinx on E. Main Street in Duncan September 12th, Dollar General on S. Church Street in Spartanburg September 20th, Domino’s Pizza on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg October 11th, Lil Cricket on N. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg October 12th, Scotchman on Bryant Road in Spartanburg October 15th, Circle K on E. Blackstock Road in Moore

The investigation showed that, in each robbery, Belle would enter the businesses with his face covered and a bag covering his hand as though he had a weapon.

Deputies say he would park a maroon SUV close to the robbery, commit the crime, and then get back in the vehicle.

Even though there were only eight incident locations, the magistrate approved additional robbery warrants in the incidents where there was more than one clerk working.

Because of his prior record, Belle is eligible for life without parole if he is convicted of these crimes.

He is also a registered sex offender.

Belle will have a bond hearing at 9:00 p.m. Monday.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man arrested after string of armed robberies in Spartanburg A man has been arrested after a string of armed robberies occurred at local businesses, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office…

Irma SC disaster declaration approved President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for SC due to Hurricane Irma.

NJ man convicted in NYC bombing that hurt 30 A New Jersey man was convicted Monday of planting two pressure-cooker bombs on New York City streets, including one that injured 30 people w…

Scientists witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold It was a faint signal, but it told of one of the most violent acts in the universe, and it would soon reveal secrets of the cosmos, includin…

1000 new jobs coming to Anderson Co. with Arthrex, Inc. The S.C. governor’s office announced that Arthrex Inc. is launching a manufacturing operation in Anderson County that is expected to create …