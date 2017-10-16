The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is hosting Night at the Brewseum on 10.20.17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advanced and $20 at the door. It includes tastings and 5 oz tasting glass.

It’s for ages 21 and up and will feature:

Brewery 85

Brew Stooges Homebrew Club

Carolina Bauernhaus

Quest

Thomas Creek

and Trivia hosted by Southern Growl.

It’s a cash bar, food for sale from Lowes Food and a chance to win Southwest Airline Tickets.

You can buy a ticket in advance for chance to win craft beer swag package.

For more information go here.