The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is hosting Night at the Brewseum on 10.20.17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advanced and $20 at the door. It includes tastings and 5 oz tasting glass.
It’s for ages 21 and up and will feature:
Brewery 85
Brew Stooges Homebrew Club
Carolina Bauernhaus
Quest
Thomas Creek
and Trivia hosted by Southern Growl.
It’s a cash bar, food for sale from Lowes Food and a chance to win Southwest Airline Tickets.
You can buy a ticket in advance for chance to win craft beer swag package.