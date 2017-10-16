Parents and kids can join free program led by local nutrition experts

GREENVILLE, S.C., (PRESS RELEASE) – Subway® restaurants across the Upstate and local food and nutrition experts are celebrating World Food Day with a series of “Share the Color” food workshops. The “Share the Color” program is designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks.

Timed around World Food Day on October 16, the “Share the Color” food workshops are free and will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite.

“The fall season is a great time to enjoy plentiful local produce,” said Stephanie Nielsen, director of the Dietetic Internship program at Winthrop University. “We want to encourage kids to explore the many colorful foods that are essential to their overall health.”

Dietetic Internship graduate students from Winthrop University will lead the food workshops in Greenville and Spartanburg, in addition to a program in Rock Hill. Nicole Meier, a registered dietitian at Laurens County Memorial Hospital, will share her nutrition expertise with families in Laurens. Allison Carley, Clemson University Public Health/Health Promotion intern, and Mary Kayrouz, registered nurse and Eat Smart Move More coordinator for the United Way of Anderson County, will present in Anderson and Clemson.

The Share the Color event schedule is:

· Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Subway restaurant, 108 Interstate Blvd. in Anderson

· Monday, Oct. 16, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 1119 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville

· Tuesday, Oct. 17, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 138 Fernwood Dr. in Spartanburg

· Thursday, Oct. 19, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 1305 West Main St. in Laurens

· Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Subway restaurant, 896 Tiger Blvd. in Clemson

To register for the Share the Color program, visit <https://sharethecolor-upstatesc.eventbrite.com>.