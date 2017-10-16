Part of I-26E blocked after accident in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one lane of traffic is blocked on eastbound I-26 after a traffic accident.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday near Exit 10-Highway 292.

A viewer says a logging truck lost a load.

Mary Simon tells 7 News it appears the truck is 300 feet down the road.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting about 30 crashes across the Upstate as of 8:38 a.m. Monday.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

