Pres. Trump to visit Upstate in support of SC governor campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Upstate in support of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

Trump will attend a campaign fundraiser Monday evening at Embassy Suites in Greenville. Tickets to the event are reportedly $250 each.

McMaster became governor earlier this year after Nikki Haley’s confirmation as ambassador to the United Nations.

McMaster was the first politician in the Palmetto State to back Trump’s presidential campaign ahead of the S.C. GOP primary.

Other Republican contenders for the South Carolina’s governor’s race include Catherine Templeton, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, Democratic state Rep. James Smith and Phil Noble.

Several groups plan to rally in Falls Park during Trump’s visit.