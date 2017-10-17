1 hurt after shooting on Joe Black Road in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is injured after a shooting on Joe Black Road in Williamston, according to our crew on the scene.

The person has been taken by EMS to the hospital.

There is an unknown suspect, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we learn more.

