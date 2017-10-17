A Terrier And A Paladin Earn SoCon Honors

SoCon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference named its football players of the week Monday for all games played Oct. 14. Wofford quarterback Brandon Goodson was named the Offensive Player of the Week, Western Carolina defensive back John Brannon III was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week and Furman kicker Jon Croft Hollingsworth earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The players of the week are selected by the league office.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Brandon Goodson, Wofford, Sr., QB, Dacula, Ga.

Wofford quarterback Brandon Goodson threw for a career-high 219 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as the Terriers (6-0, 4-0 SoCon) remained unbeaten with a 20-16 win at No. 22 The Citadel on Saturday. Goodson, a senior from Dacula, Georgia, turned in the first 200-yard passing game since 1994 for the Terriers, whose primary offense is the triple option. Goodson went 11-for-17 on the day, with his 11 completions serving as the most for a Wofford quarterback since 2008 and his 219 passing yards good for the 10th-most in a game in school history. Goodson’s 1-yard TD run in the second quarter tied the game at 7, while his 59-yard scoring pass in the third tied it at 14. With Wofford trailing 16-14 with 6:23 left in the game, he engineered a 13-play touchdown drive by going 4-for-4 for 39 yards through the air.

Other nominees: P.J. Blazejowski (Furman), Kaelan Riley (Mercer), Darrell Bridges (Chattanooga) and Donnavan Spencer (Western Carolina).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: John Brannon III, Western Carolina, So., DB, Charlotte, N.C.

Western Carolina defensive back John Brannon III recorded the first two interceptions of his career Saturday in the Catamounts’ 49-10 win over ETSU. The sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, returned his first career pick 41 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it a 28-3 contest before returning his second interception 56 yards to the 6-yard line in the fourth, setting up another Catamount score. Brannon also recorded a pair of tackles on the day.

Other nominees: Kailik Williams (The Citadel), Isaiah Buehler (Mercer), Derek Mahaffey (Chattanooga), Allan Cratsenberg (VMI) and Datavious Wilson (Wofford).

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jon Croft Hollingsworth, Furman, Sr., P/K, Greenwood, S.C.

Furman kicker Jon Croft Hollingsworth handled punting and kickoff duties for the Paladins in their 42-10 win over VMI on Saturday, helping the squad to its fourth straight win. The senior from Greenwood, South Carolina, punted four times for 168 yards, averaging 42.0 yards per boot with a long of 49. He also kicked off seven times for 453 yards, averaging 64.7 per kick with a career-best five touchbacks. The weekly award is the fourth of Hollingsworth’s career.

Other nominees: Grant Goupil (Mercer), Victor Ulmo (Chattanooga), Ian Berryman (Western Carolina) and Luke Carter (Wofford).