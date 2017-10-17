A western North Carolina and popular Tennessee city were placed on Trip Advisor’s “15 Best American Cities for Viewing Autumn Foliage” list.

According to the travel site, Asheville, NC and Gatlinburg, TN are great places to enjoy the great outdoors while also having the convenience of entertainment.

The locations were also chosen by vacation rental availability.

ASHEVILLE – “The climate in Asheville makes the autumn foliage season a prolonged one, so you can stare at those vibrant reds and yellows week after week. Look out for the migrating hawks and butterflies, snap the Blue Ridge Parkway for your Instagram, and visit a local orchard to sample the apple harvest,” according to the website.

GATLINBURG – “In Gatlinburg, you’ve got the best of both worlds: the lively town packed with restaurants and entertainment, plus the natural splendor of the Smoky Mountains on the doorstep, showcasing a kaleidoscope of seasonal color that’s out of this world. Perfect,” according to the site.

It’s important that temperatures are warm during the day and cool at night. This helps trigger the leaves to start changing.

You can see the other 13 cities and their descriptions here.

More stories you may like on 7News

Asheville & Gatlinburg top cities to watch fall leaf change According to the travel site, Asheville, NC and Gatlinburg, TN are great places to enjoy the great outdoors while also having the convenienc…

FL deputy fired after inviting stripper he arrested to home, now disputing sheriff’s story Fired for texting a stripper he arrested, a Pinellas County deputy is out of his job and is disputing the sheriff’s version of the story tha…

Soldier returns home, surprises 3 sons at school in Knox Co. It was a triple surprise reunion on Monday for the family of a Knox County soldier.

Greer double shooting suspect arrested after chase, ramming into patrol car say deputies A suspect in a double shooting has been arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and rammed an officer’s patrol vehicle.

Man found dead in road after Spartanburg shooting Spartanburg Police and the coroner’s office are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the road on Alexander Avenue.