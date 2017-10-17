Basketball found stuffed with drugs on prison grounds

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Tyrrell County Deputies responded to a call at Tyrrell Prison Work Farm Saturday regarding contraband found on the premises.

Prison staff observed a suspicious vehicle operating near the prison.

As a result, prison staff conducted a search of the perimeter of the grounds and discovered a basketball on the yard of the prison with black tape around it.

When the basketball was opened, prison staff found packaged marijuana, loose tobacco, rolling papers, 3 cigarette lighters, and three tee shirts.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has possession of the marijuana and weighed it as 74.6 grams.

The investigation is ongoing.

More stories you may like on 7News

ID of man hit, killed by car on Woodruff Rd., police say A 57-year-old man is dead after being hit by at least one car on Woodruff Road, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Fmr. Clemson baseball player dies days after ATV accident, coroner says A former Clemson baseball player has died five days after he was involved in an ATV accident, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Off…

“Me too” movement takes hold in the Upstate Many women and some men are coming forward to support the movement which encourages people to talk about sexual harassment and abuse.

Fmr. employee alleges sexual assault against Gvl Co Sheriff in new lawsuit GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman claiming that Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was e…

Clemson student builds Anderson Co. first tiny home A Clemson University sophomore found a unique way to save while living off campus.