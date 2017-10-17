Crews battle fire at high-rise apartment building in Asheville

By Published:
Credit: Asheville Fire Department

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at a high-rise apartment building, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

Crews are currently working the three-alarm apartment building fire on S. French Broad Avenue.

The blaze is now under control, the fire department says.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Credit: Asheville Fire Department

More stories you may like on 7News