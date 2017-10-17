Curiosity does in bear cubs after escape from wildlife park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Two bear cubs that escaped from a South Dakota wildlife park didn’t get far, due in part to their curiosity.

The Rapid City Journal reports that a man spotted the cubs lollygagging in his neighbor’s yard about a block away from the Bear Country USA park on Sunday evening.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kylie Kintigh says that when she arrived at the scene, the bears seemed more interested in following her around than making a getaway. They checked out her squad car and one even tried climbing on the hood.

Park workers eventually arrived and gently sedated the cubs for their return to the park. It’s unclear how or when they escaped.

Kintigh says “It definitely was the best call I have had — and that might stand true to the end of my career.”

