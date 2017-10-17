Documents detail Lewis’ past history as a deputy

anvplayer video=”WSPA:1495354″]

After allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Sheriff Will Lewis were brought into question in August, 7News began asking questions.

Through the Freedom of Information Act Request, 7 News requested documents regarding travel to Charlotte for a business trip, that is outlined in a lawsuit, and also the personnel files of both Will Lewis and Savanah Nabors.

Lewis previously worked as a deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office from 2002 to 2011.

During that time period, Lewis was the subject of at least 6 office of professional standards investigations. In 5 of those investigations, Lewis was exonerated.

In the last investigation, in November of 2011, Lewis’ was questioned about several topics, including whether he kissed a female deputy on the cheek and hugged her on the scene of a crime.

In a video taped interview, Lewis admits to kissing the deputy on the cheek, even after he is told it was viewed as unprofessional.

The contents of the investigation was sustained. Lewis resigned shortly after that.