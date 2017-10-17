Drive-thru flu clinics offered in Greenville

(WSPA) – Health care providers are making the trip for a flu shot more convenient.

Bon Secours St. Francis will hold a drive-through flu clinic on Wednesday. The free clinic is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. – or until supplies last – at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. People are asked to enter through the VIP lot from the entrance on Academy Street.

Greenville Health System is also offering a convenient way to get a flu shot.

Hillcrest Memorial Hospital’s drive-through flu clinic will be held Thursday afternoon. in front of the medical office building, which is located to the left of the hospital.

Shots will be offered to adults ages 18 to 64 in front of the medical office building from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Patewood will offer its own drive-thru clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 24. Greer Memorial Hospital is working with community partners to offer several free flu shot clinics through Oct. 25.

Click or tap here for details.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is also offering flu vaccines at health departments. Click here to find a location near you.