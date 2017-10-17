Fatal crash on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, coroner responding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a crash that happened on Woodruff Road.

The accident happened just south of Verdae Boulevard and Roper Mountain Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

