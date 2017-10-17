Fatal crash on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, coroner responding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a crash that happened on Woodruff Road.

The accident happened just south of Verdae Boulevard and Roper Mountain Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fmr. Clemson baseball player dies days after ATV accident, coroner says A former Clemson baseball player has died five days after he was involved in an ATV accident, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Off…

“Me too” movement takes hold in the Upstate Many women and some men are coming forward to support the movement which encourages people to talk about sexual harassment and abuse.

Fmr. employee alleges sexual assault against Gvl Co Sheriff in new lawsuit GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman claiming that Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was e…

Clemson student builds Anderson Co. first tiny home A Clemson University sophomore found a unique way to save while living off campus.

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expecting child in April The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their third child will be due in April.