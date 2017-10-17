Ferrell Named ACC DL Of The Week

Clemson Athletics

Clemson, S.C.—Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday for his performance against Syracuse last Friday night. The Tigers dropped a 27-24 contest to the Orange, but Ferrell had a fine game.

A red-shirt sophomore from Richmond, Va., Ferrell had nine total tackles, including seven first hits. He was credited with 3.5 sacks and 5.5 total tackles for loss. The sack and tackles for loss figures were just a half off the Clemson single game records in both categories. The 5.5 tackles for loss tied for the most in the nation by an FBS player this year.

Ferrell is the first Clemson defensive player to win ACC Player of the Week honors in a game Clemson lost since Xavier Brewer was the league defensive back of the week against South Carolina in 2012.

Ferrell is tied for second in the ACC in sacks with 5.5 and is 11th in the league in tackles for loss with 7.5.

Clemson is open this weekend and next plays on October 28 when the Tigers face Georgia Tech in an 8 p.m. contest at Memorial Stadium.