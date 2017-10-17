(WSPA) – A former Clemson baseball player has died five days after he was involved in an ATV accident, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

19-year-old Blake Holliday died Tuesday after he was critically injured in the accident that happened at Major Road and Rube Ashely Road on Thursday, the Independent Mail reports.

They say Holliday was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition.

The cause of his death was head trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Holliday was a redshirt member of the Clemson baseball team during the 2016-17 academic year and then transferred to Erskine College in the fall, according to the Independent Mail.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fmr. Clemson baseball player dies days after ATV accident, coroner says A former Clemson baseball player has died five days after he was involved in an ATV accident, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Off…

“Me too” movement takes hold in the Upstate Many women and some men are coming forward to support the movement which encourages people to talk about sexual harassment and abuse.

Fmr. employee alleges sexual assault against Gvl Co Sheriff in new lawsuit GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman claiming that Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was e…

Clemson student builds Anderson Co. first tiny home A Clemson University sophomore found a unique way to save while living off campus.

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expecting child in April The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their third child will be due in April.