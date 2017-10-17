Fmr. Clemson baseball player dies days after ATV accident, coroner says

(WSPA) – A former Clemson baseball player has died five days after he was involved in an ATV accident, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

19-year-old Blake Holliday died Tuesday after he was critically injured in the accident that happened at Major Road and Rube Ashely Road on Thursday, the Independent Mail reports.

They say Holliday was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition.

The cause of his death was head trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Holliday was a redshirt member of the Clemson baseball team during the 2016-17 academic year and then transferred to Erskine College in the fall, according to the Independent Mail.

