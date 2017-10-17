Greenville makes coveted list of top small cities in US for 1st time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville has been ranked the number 3 top small city destination in the U.S. in the 2017 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

This is the first time Greenville has ever been named to the coveted list.

Condé Nast Traveler readers cast hundreds of thousands of votes for their favorite U.S. cities

For the first time ever, Condé Nast Traveler divided the best of the U.S. lists in two: Best Small Cities in the U.S. and the Best Big Cities in the U.S.

Two South Carolina cities made the list.

Charleston came in at number one, while Greenville ranked at number three.

Asheville, NC also made the list at number 14.

Other cities on the list included: Aspen, CO; Sante Fe, NM; Laguna Beach, CA; Savannah, GA; Telluride, CO; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA.

