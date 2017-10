GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for a man they say is a beer thief.

Investigators released pictures of a man who they say stole beer twice from the QT station at 548 North Pleasantburg Drive on Thursday.

The theft suspect left the store in a dark blue two-door Toyota Scion.

If you have any information about the this man, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.