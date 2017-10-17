Greenville-Spartanburg in rattiest cities in US

The pest control service Orkin has released a list of the Top 50 rattiest cities in America.

They say the cities are ranked by the number of rodent treatments the company has performed from Sept 15, 2016 to September 15, 2017.

They say the numbers include residential and commercial treatments.

Greenville – Spartanburg was ranked #42.

Chicago was ranked #1 for the third year in a row.

The Top 10 cities are:

Chicago

New York

Los Angeles

San Francisco – Oakland

Washington, DC

Philadelphia

Detroit

Baltimore

Seattle – Tacoma

Dallas – Ft. Worth

To see the full list of the Top 50 cities and tips on how to prevent rodents from getting in your home – CLICK HERE