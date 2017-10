ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Co. deputies are asking for your help to find missing 13-year-old girl Trinity Tyshira Allen.

She is a 7th grader at Glenview Middle School.

Wearing:

Last scene blue and white windbreaker

Black sweat pants

Black Tennis Shoes

non prescription fashion glasses

5’3″ 120 pounds

carrying a Pink bookbag

Last seen on Old Williamston Road at approximately 8 a.m. heading toward Glenview Middle School.

Please call the sheriff’s office if you have seen her.