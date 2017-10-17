Help ID Walgreens armed robbery suspect

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Spartanburg Co. deputies are asking for your help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

It happened at the Walgreens on Reidville Road, just after midnight on 10/15.

According to investigators, the man walked in with what looks like a silver handgun. He jumped over the counter and grabbed the entire cash drawer before running outside.

At least two female employees were working at the time. One saw it happen but intentionally kept a safe distance away while paging a manager.

The report says the man was wearing a green sweatshirt, dark jeans, and had a dark covering over his face as he entered the business.