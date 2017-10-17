(WSPA) – In an online forum, often dominated by the superficial, many of the social media posts coming out this week, are anything but that.

“I was sexually abused by a man for three years between the ages of 10 -13,” says one post written by Kim Ponce in Greer.

Ponce is one of the many Upstate women who have chosen to write “me too,” and share something she kept secret for more than a decade.

“As soon as I posted it I thought I wonder what kind of feedback I’m gong to get on this. And immediately I was getting hearts and likes and so it felt really supportive,” she said.

What Ponce and many others find comforting about the movement, is not just the number of responses, but the way it gives people a chance to say as little or as much as they want to. Even just these two words: “Me, too” are empowering.

And it’s not just women.

Neil Sondov with ManUpstate.org showed us several posts calling on men to take ownership of the problem.

“There would not be a me too if there wasn’t an I did. And I think men need to understand that, take accountability for that, and instead of it being I did, change that to I won’t,” said Sondov, who is also a therapist with Compass of the Carolinas.

Sondov is calling on men to make change and speak out against the objectification of women, as more wives, sisters and mothers find the courage to come forward.

Ponce is dedicating her life to helping victims of abuse tell their secrets in the comfort of the Julie Valentine Center. She believes the “me too” movement is a major step towards healing and change.

“Telling, being able to speak out about my story. It provided that foundation for me to get my own help, my own healing. And then to be able to help others,” she said.

More stories you may like on 7News

“Me too” movement takes hold in the Upstate Many women and some men are coming forward to support the movement which encourages people to talk about sexual harassment and abuse.

Former employee alleges sexual assault against Gvl Co Sheriff in new lawsuit GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman claiming that Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was e…

Clemson student builds Anderson Co. first tiny home PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – A Clemson University sophomore found a unique way to save while living off campus. Tyler Wrenn, 19, built himself a t…

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expecting child in April The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their third child will be due in April.

Asheville & Gatlinburg top cities to watch fall leaf change According to the travel site, Asheville, NC and Gatlinburg, TN are great places to enjoy the great outdoors while also having the convenienc…