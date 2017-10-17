Restaurant looking to hire professional pizza eater

(WFLA) — Let your dreams become a reality and get paid to eat pizza!

The Bath Pizza Co. in England has an opening for one special candidate to take a bite out of an incredible opportunity.

According to the job posting, the ideal employee must be a “pizza connoisseur with a love for wood-fired flavors.”

The Bath Pizza Co. said the lucky professional pizza taster will grade the store’s new menu before customers have the chance to sneak a nibble.

The job calls for the pizza connoisseur to provide specific and honest feedback to the chefs, helping refine their menu. The job posting said this requires good communication skills and someone with experience with a wide variety of flavors.

