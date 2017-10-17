Home break-in suspect captured in Greenville Co.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

TAYLOR, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. deputies say they have captured a home break-in suspect they chased into the woods.

It happened on E. Darby Rd. at Highway 290 in Taylors.

They responded to a report of a burglary around 1 p.m.

Deputies say the homeowner came home and found the suspect in the house.

They used K9’s to find the suspect a short time later.

Deputies will be releasing a name and charges later.

Initial reports say the complainant might have shot at the suspect when the suspect ran out of the house, according to the report.

However, deputies say they can only confirm that the suspect wasn’t hit.

Property crime investigators are on the scene right now.