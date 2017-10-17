Securities officials probing SC nuke plant fiasco

FILe - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a cap for a containment building for the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station is shown near Jenkinsville, S.C., during a media tour of the facility. South Carolina’s utilities are abandoning two partly-built nuclear reactors. And they want permission to charge customers another $5 billion to cover their costs. An environmentalist says that money could have gone to renewable energy. Others say nuclear is key to cooling the planet and won’t exist if the federal government doesn’t finance it. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Securities regulators are investigating the failure of a nuclear reactor construction project in South Carolina.

SCANA told investors in a release Tuesday the company will “fully cooperate” with the probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SCANA, parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., says it’s complying with a subpoena from the SEC.

The probe comes on the heels of legislative, state and federal investigations into the project, on which SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion over a decade before shuttering it earlier this year.

Thousands of people lost their jobs when the project failed. More than half a dozen lawsuits have been filed, some by ratepayers angry they’ve been charged $2 billion to pay interest on debt without any power being generated.

