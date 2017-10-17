Sims Middle School student resists arrest, kicks, spits at deputy says report

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A girl at Sims Middle School is accused of disturbing school, resisting arrest and kicking and spitting at a Union Co. deputy, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened on 10/16 around 3:20 p.m.

The report says the 14-year-old girl was being very disrespectful and using profanity.

The deputy said the the student wouldn’t comply with anyone.

The girl was arrested for disturbing school and was being very disorderly.

The deputy said she resisted arrest by pulling and kicking.

The girl kicked and spit at the deputy, according to the report.

She also kicked the windows of the patrol car after she was put inside.

She is charged with disturbing school, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

The girl was taken to DJJ detention.