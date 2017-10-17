Sitel job fair Friday in Spartanburg

Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Sitel is looking to hire up to 1,000 new employees in Spartanburg over the next eight months.

Recruiter Skip Phillips says there’s a job fair happening on Friday, October 20. It will be at their Spartanburg location at 895 Springfield Road.

The job fair is going on from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This is all part of the company’s growing business effort.

Training is provided and pay starts at $11 an hour. The company is looking to fill some management positions as well.

Sitel is a leading global customer experience management provider and clients are mostly in the healthcare and financial service industries.