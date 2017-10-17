

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – It was a triple surprise reunion on Monday for the family of a Knox County soldier. SFC Elizabeth Teasley sneaked in to see her three boys at school after nine months overseas.

Waiting in the hallway before lunchtime at Powell High School, decked out in camo gear, Teasley prepared to spring the surprise. She told her boys she’d be home close to Halloween, but her unit got back to Middle Tennessee over the weekend while her boys were at their grandparents’ house.

“I missed their birthdays. I missed so much. Now it’s time to make up, so I’m excited to be home and I’m ready for this next chapter,” Teasley said.

She met up with her youngest, Malik, first, getting him to hold onto the secret, and having him tell his brother Mikee he had an ear infection as a ruse to put them together in the lunch room. That let mom sneak up on him.

“I just can’t believe she’s home and I’m happy she walked in and surprised me,” said Malik.

The brothers have plans.

“Just hang around at our house and ride bikes and all that. And play,” said Malik.

“I might show her that he’s able to ride a bike now with no training wheels,” said Mikee.

There was one bit of unfinished business though. The three then went to Powell High School to surprise oldest son Keegan.

“My heart just stopped for a few seconds and I was just like, ‘No way.’ And when I saw her, I was just really happy,” Keegan said.

“I was very happy. So, it’s very emotional. So I’m glad to be home and glad to see them and they mean the world to me,” said Teasley.

Mikee was excited his mom would get to see him play football a little later on in the week. Teasley says they’re planning to hit some vacation spots in the next few months, and while she still has National Guard drill to do before the end of the year, she’s hoping to be home for the next few years.

More stories you may like on 7News

Soldier returns home, surprises 3 sons at school in Knox Co. It was a triple surprise reunion on Monday for the family of a Knox County soldier.

Deputies: Shooting suspect arrested after chase, ramming into patrol car A suspect in a double shooting has been arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and rammed an officer’s patrol vehicle.

Man found dead in road after Spartanburg shooting Spartanburg Police and the coroner’s office are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the road on Alexander Avenue.

Man arrested after string of armed robberies in Spartanburg Co. A man has been arrested after a string of armed robberies occurred at local businesses, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office…

Lawsuit details sexual harassment claims against Sheriff Will Lewis A woman claiming that Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was employed by the Sheriff’s Offic…