Swim clinic planned for those with disabilities

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–There is still time to register for a special free swim clinic. It’s for those who may not usually have the opportunity to get in the water.

Anyone age 5 and up with a physical disability or other challenges getting around can participate. It’s from 1-4PM at the Kroc Aquatic Center in Greenville.

The “First Swim Clinic” will be led by World Champion Tri-Athlete and amputee Mabio Costa.

This clinic is made possible through sponsorship from Shriners Hospital for Children Greenville, Sprinkle Prosthetics of Greenville and Sure Step, a manufacturer of children’s orthoses.

To register, go to opafonline.org or call 980-819-9404.