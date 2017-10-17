Teen gets 15 years for botched armed robbery in Spartanburg

Related Coverage Arrest made in Crown Point Apts. shootings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – A Spartanburg teenager will spend at least 12 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people during a botched armed robbery.

Jasper Watt, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted armed robbery, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime according to the 7th Judicial Circuit Solicitor.

Watt was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a circuit judge and must serve at least 85 percent of that time (12 and 3/4 years).

Prosecutors say Watt shot two people on January 26 in the parking lot of Crown Pointe Apartments on Powell Mill Road. The victims thought they were buying a gun from Watt and another person when the suspects attempted to rob them.

The victims were shot during a fight. One was seriously injured when he was shot in the chest and the second person was wounded in the leg.

Watt confessed his role in the shooting to investigators after being identified in a lineup.

Austin M. Johnson, 21, of Spartanburg is also charged in the incident.