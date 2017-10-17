USC’s Wonnum Repeats As SEC DL Of The Week

USC Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Oct. 16, 2017) — University of South Carolina sophomore D.J. Wonnum has been named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second week in a row, the league office announced on Monday. Wonnum shares the award with Ole Miss senior Marquis Haynes.

Wonnum was a huge part of Carolina’s defensive effort in Saturday’s 15-9 victory over Tennessee. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native tallied six tackles, including a pair of quarterback sacks. Led by Wonnum, the Carolina defense racked up seven sacks and held Tennessee to just 253 total yards and no touchdowns.

For the season, Wonnum leads the Gamecocks and ranks second in the SEC with 8.5 tackles for loss. He is also listed 11th in the conference with 4.0 sacks.

Wonnum’s weekly accolade is the fourth earned by a Gamecock in 2017. Junior Deebo Samuel was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after Carolina’s wins over NC State and Missouri, while Wonnum took home Defensive Lineman of the Week laurels after posting four tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups in the win over Arkansas.

South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC) is off this week but returns to action Saturday, Oct. 28, to host Vanderbilt.