Woman threatens to sue for hurt back after stealing cement pavers, deputies say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Pasco County woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey.

Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle.

The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway, the owner said.

Upright said she thought they were trash. Deputies said she then threatened to sue the owner because she hurt her back on his property while loading the blocks into her vehicle.

To make matters worse, the deputy said the blocks were stolen within a county that was subject to a state of emergency declared by the governor under chapter 252.

Upright was taken to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

“Me too” movement takes hold in the Upstate Many women and some men are coming forward to support the movement which encourages people to talk about sexual harassment and abuse.

Fmr. employee alleges sexual assault against Gvl Co Sheriff in new lawsuit GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman claiming that Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was e…

Clemson student builds Anderson Co. first tiny home PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – A Clemson University sophomore found a unique way to save while living off campus. Tyler Wrenn, 19, built himself a t…

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expecting child in April The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their third child will be due in April.

Asheville & Gatlinburg top cities to watch fall leaf change According to the travel site, Asheville, NC and Gatlinburg, TN are great places to enjoy the great outdoors while also having the convenienc…