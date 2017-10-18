Meth trafficker gets 25 years in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County court has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and leading deputies on a chase in 2016.

Cole Brooks Gray was found guilty on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Receiving Stolen Goods, and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light.

Gray led deputies on a chase in November 2016 when was driving a stolen 1994 Chevrolet C1500 near Starr.

During the chase, Gray threw a large bag with 109 grams of methamphetamine out of the window. Deputies found another bag of methamphetamine in the driver’s seat of the truck after the chase.

“Cole Gray is a career criminal who put our community in danger not only by trafficking methamphetamine, but by completely disregarding public safety during a lengthy and dangerous chase with law enforcement,” said Solicitor Wagner. “Mr. Gray has 25 years in jail to consider how he wants to become a productive member of society.”