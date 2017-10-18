Concrete manufacturer adds 100 jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A concrete materials manufacturing company plans to expand it’s operations in Greenville and add 100 new jobs.

Metromont Corporation plans to invest $8.8 million into it’s facility at 2802 White Horse Road. The new jobs will be added over the next five years.

The company manufactures precast concrete materials that are used in the construction of facilities including schools, office buildings and parking decks to industrial plants and stadiums.

Metromont says it has completed projects at more than 50 stadiums and more than 1,000 parking decks.

Hiring in Greenville is expected to begin in early 2018. You can learn more about applying by clicking here.