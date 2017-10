Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters are inside a home in Spartanburg and appear to be ventilating following a house fire.

The fire started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. It happened at a home on Midnight Star Trail near Monks Grove Church Road. This is also near Pisgah Drive.

The fire crew arrived on scene and said flames were showing, but everyone in the home got out.

