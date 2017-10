(WSPA) — Connecting Our Future is a year-long effort with a goal of creating a regional vision for improving mobility and connectivity in 10 counties in the Upstate.

The effort is led by a coalition of Upstate stakeholders who represent education, transit systems, local governments, economic development organizations, healthcare, conservation groups, and Upstate businesses.

Ten at the Top will jump start the initiative with a Kick Off Event at the TD Convention Center on October 18th.