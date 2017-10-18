Help ID man from armed robbery at Spartanburg business

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police released a sketch of a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint on Southport Road in Spartanburg on October 12.

According to police, the man entered the business around 6:20pm and pointed a gun at a woman after demanding her possessions.

The report says the man grabbed two brown bags, a computer, and a tablet and left after being told there was no money in the building.

The man was wearing a blue graphic t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

