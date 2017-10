With a record four “Best Actress” Academy Award wins, Katharine Hepburn is widely considered the top female American film screen legend of all time. Throughout her 60 year-long career on stage and on screen, she collected dozens of costumes that helped shape female fashion and were donated to Kent State University. Now, they’re on display at the Upcountry History Museum on loan in an exhibition called “Katharine Hepburn: Dressed for Stage and Screen.” Jennifer Martin has a look.

Advertisement