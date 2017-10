WALLHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A Salem man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a nine-year-old, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Ricky Ramey, 62, of Jocassee Lake Road is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 1st Degree.

Investigators say the incident happened in Fall 2016.

Bond was denied for Ramey yesterday. Bond will be set by a Circuit Court Judge at a later date, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating.