Man accused of Indecent Exposure at Walmart say Greenwood Police

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man has been charged with Indecent Exposure after an incident at Walmart, according to Greenwood Police.

Loss prevention employees say they saw the man on camera following people around the store while touching himself, according to the report.

Officers found Raheem Markevious Lukie, of Mimosa Ct, Greenwood in the store and arrested him.

He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Police posted this on their Facebook page:

“There is no place in our community for this kind of behavior. If you witness anything like this, please don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1. A big thank you to the employees who noticed this and took quick action to call! #keepingyousafe”