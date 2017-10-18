Man arrested in Hendersonville on child sex crime charges

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a First Degree Statutory Sex Offense in Hendersonville.

Police say 54-year-old Paul Robert LaCroix from Concord was arrested in Hendersonville and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing initiative with the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and Homeland Security Investigations.

LaCroix was taken into custody without incident following the investigation.