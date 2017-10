PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A Pickens Co. man has been found guilty of murder, according to the solicitor’s office.

John McCarty was sentenced to 30 years on Wednesday.

McCarty was arrested for a deadly shooting of Mitchell Bradley in July of 2015 at McCarty’s home.

McCarty had asked the judge to consider the “stand your ground” defense.

McCarty’s attorney, Robert Newton had requested to get the case dismissed on claims that McCarty was protected by the “Castle Doctrine”.