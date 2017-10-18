Man gets 50 years for brutal murder, kidnapping in Walhalla

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a murder and kidnapping in Walhalla in January 2015.

A jury convicted Kenneth Strother Collins of Murder, Kidnapping, and a weapons charge in court Wednesday in Oconee County.

According to the solicitor’s office, Collins had purchased methamphetamine from the victim, Jeremy Little the night before the murder.

Little arrived at a location on Laurel Street in Walhalla after 1:00am on January 13 to get money and smoke methamphetamine with Collins and others at the home.

Witnesses say Collins pulled out a large knife and accused Little of being a law enforcement informant before stabbing him, then kicking and stomping on his face, then stabbed him again in the back.

Collins then forced the witnesses to help clean up the crime scene. Little was then stripped, gagged, bound, and stuffed in a sack inside rugs while he was still alive.

Collins tried to hide the victim’s body in the attic but law enforcement arrived before that could happen.

When law enforcement arrive, they found blood and entered the home. They found the victim’s body at the attic stairs but were unable to find anyone else in the home.

Several hours later, one of the witnesses fell through the ceiling from the attic where she and others had been hiding under the insulation.

Collins came down from the attic with a gun cocked in his mouth before he was taken into custody without any shots being fired.

“Kenneth Collins committed a savage attack on Jeremy Little,” says Solicitor David Wagner. “Jeremy Little begged for his life and Collins continued to brutally assault and stab him. Then, in a final brutal act, Collins stripped Little, bound him, gagged him and stuffed him in a bag while he was still alive in an attempt to hide his crime. Collins now has 50 years in prison to reflect on his crimes and how many people have been hurt because of his actions.”

Collins was sentenced to 30 years for Murder and 20 years for Kidnapping to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to 5 years on a weapons charge to be served concurrently.