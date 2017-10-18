Mezcal Serving Mexican Tapas in Spartanburg

A new popular restaurant in Spartanburg is serving authentic Mexican food with a twist! With an emphasis on sharing, all dishes represent a specific region of Mexico and are served in “tapas” portions. Jennifer Martin takes us inside Mezcal.
